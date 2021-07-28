BUG REPORT: Disable Tooltip doesn't work
Already reported to Metaquotes attention.
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1340
- 2021.07.22
- www.mql5.com
В пятницу 23 июля 2021 года будет выпущено обновление MetaTrader 4. В нем исправлен ряд ошибок и повышена стабильность работы платформы...
Alain Verleyen:
Already reported to Metaquotes attention.
Already reported to Metaquotes attention.
Thank you, Alain.
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According to the docs, setting an object's tooltip to the newline should disable a tooltip for the respective object. This used to work as intended.
Somewhere along the way, this stopped working and now an empty tooltip is shown, instead.
I'm hoping that someone can forward this to the devs since I doubt they read the forums.