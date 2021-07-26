I can't open a new Metaquotes Demo (MT5).
You can check the build of your Metatrader 5 9and your Windows version).
Because Windows 32-bit is not supported by MT5 anymore.
How to know the build with Windows version (and how to know about Internet Explorer 11 installed)?
Use the following procedure -
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
This is my MT5 build and my Windows version:
10:32:56.178 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 10:32:56.181 Terminal Windows 10 build 19041, Intel Celeron N4020 @ 1.10GHz, 0 / 3 Gb memory, 62 / 118 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1 10:32:56.181 Terminal C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
means:
- my MT5 is having 3003 build;
- MT5 was installed as 64-bit program ("Metatrader 4 x64")'
- I have Internet Explorer 11 installed on my computer ("IE 11").
My erstwhile Metaquotes Demo account isn't available too. Also I can't open some other demos due to lack of Account type (blank list).
Restart your terminal and try again.
Problem appeared a couple days ago and I just lost connection to a server.
My erstwhile Metaquotes Demo account isn't available too. Also I can't open some other demos due to lack of Account type (blank list).