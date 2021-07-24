"OpenSellOrder:Trade disabled"
Possible reason: Your robot was sending a lot of false trade requests and therefore your trading account was banned for SPAM.
Why this happens: if the robot does not handle errors and continues to bomb the trading server with its erroneous requests.
Possibly. But the very first trade was disabled. I think it's simpler than that.
I made a mistake: I uploaded the wholesale chart instead of the retail (I'm in Australia and the law recently changed regarding wholesale and retail accounts).
I'll know for sure on Monday but strongly suspect it was user error.
Open the "Market Watch" window and check the Specification
of the symbol you would like to trade (on Monday). If trading is prohibited (or limited) by a symbol, you will see this in the specification.
I have been using the same robot for months successfully when suddenly this error occurred and the robot stopped trading:
"OpenSellOrder:Trade disabled"
Previously, there was an issue with a custom indicator which I had my coder remove. Even with the 'faulty' indicator (it was using too many resources) the robot traded successfully for months.
I have had the robot on a Demo account for a few weeks and this week migrated to a Live account. That's when the problems started. To be clear: it's been on a Live account before and traded normally many times.
I have contacted the broker also.
Any insight would be appreciated.