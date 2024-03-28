Where is CopyBuffer in MQL4 ??

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I haven't used MQL4 for a while , when i just get to use custom indicator when trying to get the method CopyBuffer , It doesnot exist among the built in functions, I guess my memory is not bad , It was there !!

 Is there the other way to get MLQ4 indicator buffer values

[Deleted]  
Omega J Msigwa: I haven't used MQL4 for a while , when i just get to use custom indicator when trying to get the method CopyBuffer , It doesnot exist among the built in functions, I guess my memory is not bad , It was there! Is there the other way to get MLQ4 indicator buffer values
There is no such function in MQL4 because iCustom() works differently. It returns the values directly instead of a handle. Please read the MQL4 documentation.
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
 
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum 2017.05.23
 
Fernando Carreiro:
There is no such function in MQL4 because iCustom() works differently. It returns the values directly instead of a handle. Please read the MQL4 documentation.

Thanks that was helpful , after reading the iCutom on MQL4 this is what I came up with and it works

     double __0__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,0,0 ); //end of inputs followed by index buffer then shift
     double __1__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,1,0 );
     double __2__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,2,0 );
     double __3__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,3,0 );
     double __4__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,4,0 );
     double __5__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,5,0 );
     double __6__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,6,0 );
     double __7__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,7,0 ); 
     Comment(
             "__0__",__0__,"\n",
             "__1__",__1__,"\n",
             "__2__",__2__,"\n",
             "__3__",__3__,"\n",
             "__4__",__4__,"\n",
             "__5__",__5__,"\n",
             "__6__",__6__,"\n",
             "__7__",__7__
            );





[Deleted]  
Omega J Msigwa: Thanks that was helpful , after reading the iCutom on MQL4 this is what I came up with and it works

Don't do that! Use a loop!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Don't do that! Use a loop!

Can u use its code to do an example of loop please ?

 

Hi

I think it might be a simple loop through bars – like that: 

string com = “”;

Int bars = 7;
for (int i=0; i<bars; i++){

double value= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget, i, 0);

com+="__”+IntegerToString(i)+”__", value,"\n",

}

Comment(com);

Best Regards

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