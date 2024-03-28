Where is CopyBuffer in MQL4 ??
Omega J Msigwa: I haven't used MQL4 for a while , when i just get to use custom indicator when trying to get the method CopyBuffer , It doesnot exist among the built in functions, I guess my memory is not bad , It was there! Is there the other way to get MLQ4 indicator buffer valuesThere is no such function in MQL4 because iCustom() works differently. It returns the values directly instead of a handle. Please read the MQL4 documentation.
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
Fernando Carreiro:
There is no such function in MQL4 because iCustom() works differently. It returns the values directly instead of a handle. Please read the MQL4 documentation.
There is no such function in MQL4 because iCustom() works differently. It returns the values directly instead of a handle. Please read the MQL4 documentation.
Thanks that was helpful , after reading the iCutom on MQL4 this is what I came up with and it works
double __0__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,0,0 ); //end of inputs followed by index buffer then shift double __1__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,1,0 ); double __2__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,2,0 ); double __3__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,3,0 ); double __4__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,4,0 ); double __5__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,5,0 ); double __6__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,6,0 ); double __7__= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget,7,0 ); Comment( "__0__",__0__,"\n", "__1__",__1__,"\n", "__2__",__2__,"\n", "__3__",__3__,"\n", "__4__",__4__,"\n", "__5__",__5__,"\n", "__6__",__6__,"\n", "__7__",__7__ );
Omega J Msigwa: Thanks that was helpful , after reading the iCutom on MQL4 this is what I came up with and it works
Don't do that! Use a loop!
Hi
I think it might be a simple loop through bars – like that:
string com = “”; Int bars = 7; for (int i=0; i<bars; i++){ double value= iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),Name,period,LineWidth,Hlow_Mode,fiboMode,EnableTarget,FiboTarget, i, 0); com+="__”+IntegerToString(i)+”__", value,"\n", } Comment(com);
Best Regards
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I haven't used MQL4 for a while , when i just get to use custom indicator when trying to get the method CopyBuffer , It doesnot exist among the built in functions, I guess my memory is not bad , It was there !!
Is there the other way to get MLQ4 indicator buffer values