I cant download indicators anymore. Message is FAILED INSTALLATION. 

Anybody can kindly help? 

 

It depends on which indicators.

If any indicator from CodeBase (for example) so place mql4 or mql5 file in indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor, for example:

If it is indicator from the Market so there is some speciual procedure about how to download and install (and it also depends on your Windows version and on which MT4 or MT5 you are using for example).

 
Make sure that you've logged into your MQL5 account with your homayount login and NOT your email or facebook, that you have a 64-bit MT5 version (if you use MT5) and that you've got Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your PC.

 
and for your information (in case you are using MT5):

For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:

  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
  • more here

    MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
    MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs. Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from...
     

    Many thanks for your advices. 

    I logged out and in. It is working normal now.

    I appreciate you. 

     
    Noted with thanks!

