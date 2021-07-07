Questions from Options-Trade Signals
"Stop if equity is less than: ......"
The sopy trades will be stopped if the equity on your trading account will be less than ...
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It is the instruction about how to subscribe with some settings:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
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