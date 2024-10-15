Possible conditional check error - page 6
As I said before, this simple loop became so unreadable. You sacrifice readability for a neglible gain in performance. It deos NOT worth it.
A simple if..else statement plus compiler optimizations and hardware branch predictors wins at the end.
At least an order of magnitude (10x) gain in performance is considered good.
I know Amrali, it's just for fun.
Hi!
Also me compilator returns a warning "result of expression not used" but why??
I'd like to gererate a random trade... 🙏
Buy() and sell() return a value. The statement ignores the result. Equivalent to:
Yes, I've done in this way (with if) but I can't understand why ternary operator doesn't accept 0 or 1 as result i.e. true or false... because my buy and sell functions are bool functions therefore return true or false
Ternary results in either. “Both functions return a bool”. The result you ignore the result, thus the error.