MT5: someone help for multi color HMA pls
Use DRAW_COLOR_LINE. An example can be seen in the code MA Color N Bars
Рис. 1. MA Color N Bars
- www.mql5.com
1. You never said what exactly is needed. I recommend drawing a picture.
2. All your code must be thrown away, sorry.
Sorry
My English is a bit weak but I try to explain better.
I want the first image to be the second image.
In fact, each plot has a color change.
I am sending the part of the code that I think does not work with all the code.
Infinite thanks
for(int a=0; a<rates_total-1 && !IsStopped(); a++) { HMA1C[a]=HMA1C[a+1]; if (HMACALCULATE1[a] > HMACALCULATE1[a+1]) HMA1C[a] = 0; if (HMACALCULATE1[a] < HMACALCULATE1[a+1]) HMA1C[a] = 1; HMA2C[a]=HMA2C[a+1]; if (HMACALCULATE2[a] > HMACALCULATE2[a+1]) HMA2C[a] = 1; if (HMACALCULATE2[a] < HMACALCULATE2[a+1]) HMA2C[a] = 0; }
This is a mistake - you RECALCULATE THE WHOLE HISTORY at every tick
for(int a=0; a<rates_total-1 && !IsStopped(); a++)
Can you help me fix it?
pls
I gave you an example - the example shows how to copy and fill indicator buffers correctly. Just study the example. I give you a homework deadline - until tomorrow.
Here is your code:
