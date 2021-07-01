Moving a signal
Is it possible to move a signal from one account to another so that another subscription does not have to be paid?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You can move your subscription once a week only.
Hi Eleni.
I did that and although the status says the signal has been moved to the desired account, it has not appeared there.
I closed and re-opened the terminal several times with no effect.
The signal is no longer on the old account either. It has disapeared.
You've probably made a mistake in the account details.
Check here to see where is your signal subscription and you can move it again in 1 week.
No, Iv'e checked several times. The server name and new MT5 account number are correct.
Was the previous account, MT5 too?
Yes, MT5. I don't have any MT4 accounts.
The only difference between the accounts is that the new account is USD denominated. The account I tried to move the signal from is GBP denominated.
What do you see now in your signal subscriptions here?
In subscriptions I see that the signal is on the new account. But it is not actually there. Nor is it on the account it was moved from.
1. Make sure you're logged in to MQL5 community in MetaTrader terminal
2. Check an account number is correct
Or just provide a terminal log file
Thanks Marsel.
Its a new account and I forgot to log it on to MQL5 Community.
Problem solved.
