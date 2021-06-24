How can the opening/closing date & time be the same?

New comment
 
How can the opening/closing date & time be exactly the same for this order (see attachment)? 

Pips moved from 133.497 —> 132.414 
But the opening/closing date and time is 2021.06.24 03:15:37
 
William Roeder: You had a 8.3 PIP stop loss. The spread for EURJPY is normally 1.8 PIPs but enlarges to 10.5 at end of day. It opened and immediately hit the stop, closing it.

Incorrect! That is not the case here. 133.497 —> 132.414 = 108.3 pips (not 8.3 pips).

PS! Since I don't use the Mobile app to trade, I don't have much experience with how the mobile app presents trade data and I am unable to offer the OP any explanation for the issue.

 
ricky.wald: How can the opening/closing date & time be exactly the same for this order (see attachment)? Pips moved from 133.497 —> 132.414 But the opening/closing date and time is 2021.06.24 03:15:37

Since I don't have much experience with the Mobile app, a setup a demo account and made a short trade on EURJPY, just to see what it displayed. And, as expected it showed the proper open time and closing time correctly (see below).

So, all I can suggest, is maybe contact the Broker to resolve the issue in case they are reporting the wrong information in the app. I would also suggest opening the account via the WebTerminal (see example below) or on the desktop application to see what date-times are reported there too.

 

 
Fernando Carreiro: Incorrect! That is not the case here. 133.497 —> 132.414 = 108.3 pips (not 8.3 pips).

I misread the numbers; lack of coffee.

 
William Roeder:I misread the numbers; lack of coffee.

😂👍

New comment