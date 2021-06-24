How can the opening/closing date & time be the same?
Open position expiry
Incorrect! That is not the case here. 133.497 —> 132.414 = 108.3 pips (not 8.3 pips).
PS! Since I don't use the Mobile app to trade, I don't have much experience with how the mobile app presents trade data and I am unable to offer the OP any explanation for the issue.
Since I don't have much experience with the Mobile app, a setup a demo account and made a short trade on EURJPY, just to see what it displayed. And, as expected it showed the proper open time and closing time correctly (see below).
So, all I can suggest, is maybe contact the Broker to resolve the issue in case they are reporting the wrong information in the app. I would also suggest opening the account via the WebTerminal (see example below) or on the desktop application to see what date-times are reported there too.
I misread the numbers; lack of coffee.
😂👍
