14 days clearence.
- Locked Funds
- Has the time for freezing funds changed?
- EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts and Implications (Part 1)
hi
I have the same problem. did you get any answer from Service Desk?
There is thread in Russian forum:
Has the time of freezing funds changed?
So, it means that it is for everybody, or it is based on some criteria for example (no any other information for now sorry).
I have just realised the same!
Having to wait 14 days for payment to be released is totally ridiculous. The client has signed off the freelance job, that means that the client has accepted it, so I see no reason for MQL5 to hold on to the payment at all. It should be released immediately.
Once again, as usual, absolutely no notification from MQL5, they just do it and spring it on us!
hi
I have the same problem. did you get any answer from Service Desk?
I have just realised the same!
Having to wait 14 days for payment to be released is totally ridiculous. The client has signed off the freelance job, that means that the client has accepted it, so I see no reason for MQL5 to hold on to the payment at all. It should be released immediately.
Once again, as usual, absolutely no notification from MQL5, they just do it and spring it on us!
I thought something wrong with my account. I didn't get any notification about this. If it's a new rules then what to do! 7 days was enough, but 14 days is too much. You exactly said the same thing I thought.
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