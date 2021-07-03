14 days clearence.

New comment
 
Hello, Today one of my closed job i realised it have waiting of 14 days to be funds freed. Is that something new or kind of bug ? The lock period was 7 days previously.

 

hi 

I have the same problem. did you get any answer from Service Desk?

 

There is thread in Russian forum:
Has the time of freezing funds changed?

So, it means that it is for everybody, or it is based on some criteria for example (no any other information for now sorry).

 

I have just realised the same!

Having to wait 14 days for payment to be released is totally ridiculous. The client has signed off the freelance job, that means that the client has accepted it, so I see no reason for MQL5 to hold on to the payment at all. It should be released immediately.

Once again, as usual, absolutely no notification from MQL5, they just do it and spring it on us!

 
SEPEHR HEIDARIAN:

hi 

I have the same problem. did you get any answer from Service Desk?

I havent sent any ticket to service desk. I think now its just new normal and clearence is 14 days
 
Keith Watford:

I have just realised the same!

Having to wait 14 days for payment to be released is totally ridiculous. The client has signed off the freelance job, that means that the client has accepted it, so I see no reason for MQL5 to hold on to the payment at all. It should be released immediately.

Once again, as usual, absolutely no notification from MQL5, they just do it and spring it on us!

I thought something wrong with my account. I didn't get any notification about this. If it's a new rules then what to do! 7 days was enough, but 14 days is too much. You exactly said the same thing I thought. 

 
The weird thing is on the freelancer rules clearence period is still stated as 7 days. I think if its new rule that must be updated too.
New comment