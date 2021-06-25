Why do I get "no lines" in some spots?
Take a look at the picture.
Here's the code:
Not quite sure what I'm doing wrong here.
This is because the black line (HL) is displayed on the screen. You need to rewrite the program so that this is not displayed.
Remember that you are using MQL4 and not MQL5:
#property indicator_separate_window // Define Number of Buffers and Plots #define _PLOTS 1 #define _BUFFERS 2 #ifdef __MQL4__ #property indicator_buffers _PLOTS #else #property indicator_buffers _BUFFERS #property indicator_plots _PLOTS #endif // ... int OnInit() { #ifdef __MQL4__ // Set Total Number of Buffers (MQL4 Only) IndicatorBuffers( _BUFFERS ); #endif SetIndexBuffer(0,HLVBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,HL,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); // INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS is accepted, but has no effect in MQL4 SetIndexLabel(1,NULL); IndicatorDigits(_Digits); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
#property indicator_separate_window // Define Number of Buffers and Plots #define _PLOTS 1 #define _BUFFERS 2 #property indicator_buffers _PLOTS // ... int OnInit() { IndicatorBuffers( _BUFFERS ); SetIndexBuffer(0,HLVBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,HL,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); // INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS is accepted, but has no effect in MQL4 SetIndexLabel(1,NULL); IndicatorDigits(_Digits); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Thanks. I see my mistake now.
So, let's expand on it. Say I wanted to do an "up" and "down" kind of thing. See this pic:
.. And this is the code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HL Volitility.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window // Define Number of Buffers and Plots #define _PLOTS 2 #define _BUFFERS 4 #property indicator_buffers _PLOTS #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot HLV #property indicator_label1 "HLVup" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrLime #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "HLVdown" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- input parameters input int MAPeriod=4; //--- indicator buffers double HLVUpBuffer[]; double HLVDownBuffer[]; double HLVBuffer[]; double HL[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping IndicatorBuffers(_BUFFERS); SetIndexBuffer(0,HLVUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,HLVDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,HLVBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexLabel(2,NULL); SetIndexBuffer(3,HL,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexLabel(3,NULL); IndicatorDigits(_Digits); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int i,limit; limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0) { limit++; } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { HL[i]=high[i]-low[i]; } } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { HLVBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(HL,0,MAPeriod,0,MODE_SMMA,i); } } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { if(HLVBuffer[i]>HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVUpBuffer[i]=HLVBuffer[i]; } if(HLVBuffer[i]<HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVDownBuffer[i]=HLVBuffer[i]; } } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So, I've got the buffers and plots figured out, but I'm getting hiccups in doing it this way.
PS. I'm targeting only MQL4.
Oops. Thanks @Nagisa Unada
When drawing the line, you have to include the previous data point or else nothing is drawn (a line has a starting point and and end point).
if(HLVBuffer[i]>HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVUpBuffer[i ]=HLVBuffer[i ]; HLVUpBuffer[i+1]=HLVBuffer[i+1]; // Requires previous data point to draw line } if(HLVBuffer[i]<HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVDownBuffer[i ]=HLVBuffer[i ]; HLVDownBuffer[i+1]=HLVBuffer[i+1]; // Requires previous data point to draw line }
I did not have time to fully analyse all of your code, but you seem to have other logic problems as well, and I think some of the segments will not draw properly (because of plots overlapping each other).
If you assign to one color buffer, make the other color buffer(s) EMPTY_VALUE. Then connect to the previous bar.
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum 2016.07.09
For MT4 I use:
- One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
- Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
- Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
Thanks Fernando and William! With your guys expertise, I got it.
Here's the finished code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HL Volitility.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window // Define Number of Buffers and Plots #define _PLOTS 3 #define _BUFFERS 4 #property indicator_buffers _PLOTS #property indicator_plots 3 //--- plot HLV #property indicator_label2 "HLVup" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrLime #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "HLVdown" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label1 "HLV" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE #property indicator_color1 clrNONE #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- input parameters input int MAPeriod=4; //--- indicator buffers double HLVUpBuffer[]; double HLVDownBuffer[]; double HLVBuffer[]; double HL[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping IndicatorBuffers(_BUFFERS); SetIndexBuffer(1,HLVUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,HLVDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(0,HLVBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,HL,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); IndicatorDigits(_Digits); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int i,limit; limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0) { limit++; } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { HL[i]=high[i]-low[i]; } } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { HLVBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(HL,0,MAPeriod,0,MODE_SMMA,i); } } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { if(i>Bars(Symbol(),0)-MAPeriod*2) { continue; } else { if(HLVBuffer[i]>HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVUpBuffer[i]=HLVBuffer[i]; HLVUpBuffer[i+1]=HLVBuffer[i+1]; } if(HLVBuffer[i]<HLVBuffer[i+1]) { HLVDownBuffer[i]=HLVBuffer[i]; HLVDownBuffer[i+1]=HLVBuffer[i+1]; } } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
