Read an xml file as text in mq5
You are opening the file as binary content ("FILE_BIN"). Open and read it as a text file ("FILE_TXT") instead, using either "ANSI" or "UNICODE" (File Opening Flags).
Thank you Fernando Carreiro
I have tried reading as TXT before I posted the question. The ANSI option does not give a complete result. These are the results
Using TXT and ANSI, only a fragment of the text is read. The remaining is ignored.
int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI);
ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle);
sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size);
Using TXT and UNICODE
The result is still bin
int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_UNICODE);
ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle);
sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size);
I have also tried other combination with similar result.
int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI,CP_UTF8);
You are only showing your code for opening and reading the file and not how you are outputting it.
So please provide the following;
- The FFCal XML file that you are reading (attach file to the post).
- An example MQL4 source code that reads and displays the file contents as you have shown in screenshots so we can analyse it (use the "</>" icon).
Please make sure to use the Alt-S or the "</>" icon in your posting toolbar when inserting code. Don't just past it into the middle of your normal text.
Below are the codes:
MQ4 CODE
xmlFileName="ffcal_week_this.xml"; int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ); ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle); sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size); Print("sdate me: ",sData);
MQ5 CODE
xmlFileName="ffcal_week_this.xml"; int FileHandle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); ulong size=FileSize(FileHandle); sData=FileReadString(FileHandle,(int)size); Print("sdate me: ",sData);
The XML file you provided has multiple lines, so please remember that when reading a text file, the function "FileReadString" will only read one line up to the LF (Line-feed, 0x0A) character. It will not read the entire file, so don't use a size parameter. Instead you have to keep reading the file text line by line until the end of the file, and build up your data.
Continue to use "FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI", since the source is using "windows-1252" coding. The text that is read is then converted to unicode internally as MQL5 strings are unicode.
Thank you so much. I was able to get the pointer to read each line. However I want to ask is there any limit to the number of string variables to add.
I have 912 lines read from the text. When added together, I am only able to add some and not all of the entire length of line.
I tried "StingAdd" and "StringConcatenate" and also the use of "+" to add the lines together. AM not able to add all.
Is there a limit to the number of string variables I can add together.
ulong pos[]; int size; string sData =""; int file_handle=FileOpen(xmlFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos); size=ArraySize(pos); size=912; for(int g=0;g<size;g++) { if(FileSeek(file_handle,pos[g],SEEK_SET)==true) { StringAdd(sData,FileReadString(file_handle)); //StringConcatenate(sData,sDatas,FileReadString(file_handle)); } } Print(sData);
In the past, I also ran into size limits when concatenating strings together. I don't know if that was ever fixed. I suspect it was not.
As an option, consider reading the lines into an array of strings, one array element per line.
Another option is to read the data as a char array using FileReadArray() but with the FILE_BIN property, but the result will not be a string. This would also be the case if you opted to read the XML data directly from the web source via WebRequest() which would also end up in a char array. This obviously is not a string and you would have to handle the char array differently.
Thank you a lot.
Going by the firs option: " As an option, consider reading the lines into an array of strings, one array element per line."
I have earlier tried it; having an array of strings. Adding all the array elements seems to exceed the maximum capacity sting can allow.
I tried "StingAdd" and "StringConcatenate" and also the use of "+" to add the lines together. Only a portion of the array elements is added.
Is there any way to add the string array.
I have an mql4 script that reads an xml file and display it as text.
Below is the result:
However when run in mq5, the data is not in text mode. I need help please. Below is the outcome on mq5.