Problems when reading a txt.file
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I have generated a txt file containing just "Hello World".
When opening the file by using this code I don´t see the expected text "Hello World" but only "squares" inside the Journal Window of the tester. Any idea?
string ReadPatternFile()
{
string PatternString;
int filehandle=FileOpen("patternfile.txt",FILE_READ|FILE_TXT);
if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PatternString = FileReadString(filehandle);
} else Print("Operation FileOpen failed, error ",GetLastError());
FileClose(filehandle);
Print (PatternString); //Why do I see only squares?
return PatternString;
}