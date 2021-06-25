My custom indicator has display incorrectly
First off, I would like to point out that using just a Simple Moving Average (SMA) is not the correct way to calculate an Least Square Moving Average (LSMA). Using moving averages to calculate Linear Regression is as follows:
You have to use both an SMA and a LWMA to calculate an LSMA end-point ("b = 3 * LWMA - 2 * SMA" in the above image). Someone else also described something similar in the following article (but did not provide all the equations):
- 3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/270
So, I have also attached a ZIP file with both a PDF as well as the original MathCAD sheet of my equations showing the proof of how to calculate Linear Regression using only moving averages.
i want to solve the problem that OnCalculate function is worked incorrectly too, are you have any suggestion for me?
Please don't use external URLs for adding screenshots. Please re-edit your post and use the Image icon on the toolbar to add images directly to your post.
I will rewrite your code correctly and post it here later.
Here is the simplified code using LWMA and SMA to calculate a LSMA (please note that there is no need to calculate the Applied Price since MQL5 already does that with the second form of OnCalculate):
#property version "1.000" #property description "Least Square Moving Average" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_label1 "LSMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label2 "LWMA" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrViolet #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "SMA" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrCyan #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width3 1 #include <MovingAverages.mqh> // Include Moving Average Calculation Functions //--- Indicator Parameters input int input_period = 15; // Period (Bars) //--- Indicator Buffers double buffer_LSMA[], buffer_LWMA[], buffer_SMA[]; //--- Initialise Buffer Index and other Properties int OnInit( void ) { // Validate Input Parameters if( input_period < 1 ) { Print( "Error: Invalid Period!" ); return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT; }; // Initialise Buffer Objects SetIndexBuffer( 0, buffer_LSMA, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer( 1, buffer_LWMA, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer( 2, buffer_SMA, INDICATOR_DATA ); IndicatorSetInteger( INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits ); // Set Number of Significant Digits (Precision) return INIT_SUCCEEDED; // Successful Initialisation of Indicator }; //--- Calculate Indicator Values for Applied Price int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[] ) { // Apply LWMA & SMA Calculations LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer( rates_total, prev_calculated, begin, input_period, price, buffer_LWMA ); SimpleMAOnBuffer( rates_total, prev_calculated, begin, input_period, price, buffer_SMA ); // Calculate LSMA using the LWMA & SMA Data int start_position = begin + input_period; if( prev_calculated < start_position ) ArrayInitialize( buffer_LSMA, EMPTY_VALUE ); else start_position = prev_calculated - 1; for( int i = start_position; i < rates_total; i++ ) buffer_LSMA[ i ] = 3.0 * buffer_LWMA[ i ] - 2.0 * buffer_SMA[ i ]; return rates_total; // Return value of prev_calculated for next call };
Hi guy, i'm writting a LSMA indicator but it display incorrectly, it work well except the at the first bar.
here is my plot display ***
I find out when i compile the OnCalculate() will be run 2 times, i try to console log the rates_total and prev_calculated and the result is: ***
It lead to this error but i dont know how to fix that, can anyone tell me a way to solve this problem? please, i need your help.
i have attached these images below.
My code below (sorry for my bad English)