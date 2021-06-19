how create sale version of mql 4 and 5 program?
Hi. How can I create Free, time and sale version of the Indicator or EA in the mql4 and mql5?
How can I lock the app to protect its copyright?
I search the internet and cannot find how to do that.
In the "Market" section, you will find the Rules of Using the Market Service but in the left panel you will also find extra information to help you.
However, you will need to first register as a Seller, but given that you are from Iran, I don't believe it will currently be possible for you to register due to international sanctions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Seems MQL5 want to restrict Iranian account
Hamed Dehghani, 2020.11.18 11:59
Unfortunately i received email , contain disable Iranian account by sanction reason.
It will be very hard day for who that spend his life between 20 until 30 by mql coding, i did it, right now my main skill is MQL Coding.
Let we start discuss on this very dungarees issue.
- 2020.11.18
