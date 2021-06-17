signal not showing as public
Adam Woods:
Hi,
I started sending out signal yesterday for subscribers but it does not show as a public signal. It has opened and closed a trade and recorded results but people who want to subscribe can not find it any idea what I have missed. (I have checked I made it public)
Not all signals are rated and ranked or shown in MQL5.com signal database.
Keep trading well and you will get there.
