signal not showing as public

Hi,

I started sending out signal yesterday for subscribers but it does not show as a public signal. It has opened and closed a trade and recorded results but people who want to subscribe can not find it any idea what I have missed. (I have checked I made it public)

 
Not all signals are rated and ranked or shown in MQL5.com signal database.

Keep trading well and you will get there.



