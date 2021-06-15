Hosting - My instance is getting continuously STOPPED
I've been a Hosting customer for almost two years without any issue. But for the past several days, my hosting instance keeps getting "stopped". I do not know why. I restart it and within minutes or hours, it is STOPPED again. I'm not sure what to do. Beyond this forum, is there any customer service? Or does anyone here have any insight? Thanks!!
ysroq1:
If this is about MQL5 VPS, try changing your server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou:Thanks! I’ll give it a try!
