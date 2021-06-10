How to make visual mode back test faster than the maximum speed?
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EAs : Don't do per tick that you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal (or MT5 equivalent) has changed.
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum 2017.08.07
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Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run.)
How to do your lookbacks correctly. 2016.05.11
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
-
EAs : Don't do per tick that you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal (or MT5 equivalent) has changed.
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum 2017.08.07
-
Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run.)
How to do your lookbacks correctly. 2016.05.11
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
Thank you so much, William.
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Dear experienced traders,
Do you know how to make visual mode back test faster than the maximum speed?
Sometimes, even we put the speed to the max, it looks still not fast enough for us.
Do you know any code can work for this case?
Thank you in advance and best regards