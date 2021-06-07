mt5 trade panel one click trading greyed out

New comment
 

I think I have tried everything to get one click trading to appear on my mt5 platform but it stubbornly refuses to appear. I am attaching two screenshots to show the state of things. Any hitherto unavailable advice would be greatly appreciated.

 

It can be allowed in the settings:

 
Sergey Golubev:

It can be allowed in the settings:

Thanks Sergey. Your suggestion has been tried already without success.

 
ropie:

Thanks Sergey. Your suggestion has been tried already without success.

I do not know ...
What is build of your Metatrader 5?
I am having build 2955 installed on Windows 10 with 64 bit system (it may be the limitation of 32-bit Metatrader 5).

For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:

  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
  • more here

    ----------------


    My build is 2940, Windows 10, 64 bit

    Thanks Sergey. I am trying to upload screenshots but having no success with that either. I will have to log off now but will try again later.

