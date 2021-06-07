mt5 trade panel one click trading greyed out
It can be allowed in the settings:
Thanks Sergey. Your suggestion has been tried already without success.
I do not know ...
What is build of your Metatrader 5?
I am having build 2955 installed on Windows 10 with 64 bit system (it may be the limitation of 32-bit Metatrader 5).
For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:
My build is 2940, Windows 10, 64 bit
Thanks Sergey. I am trying to upload screenshots but having no success with that either. I will have to log off now but will try again later.
I think I have tried everything to get one click trading to appear on my mt5 platform but it stubbornly refuses to appear. I am attaching two screenshots to show the state of things. Any hitherto unavailable advice would be greatly appreciated.