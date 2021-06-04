Why I am limited to 10% from signals ?
Because lot size for subscribers are automatically calculated, and it is based on the balance of subscriber and provider and it is based on the leverage of subscriber and provider.
read here for more:
How to change the volume/lot size -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
In my journal, when i'm using VIACHI signal , i get this : 2013.04...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
deposit % in signal subscription setting should not be limited to 95% but 105%
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.12 06:41Also - check this part of the FAQ (about rounding):
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
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Hi my signal not copying the signals lot right it just copy 10% ?
when A 0.17 Trade opened on the signal a 0.01 trade opened on my account .