Why I am limited to 10% from signals ?

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Hi my signal not copying the signals lot right it just copy 10% ? 

when A 0.17 Trade opened on the signal a 0.01 trade opened on my account .


 

Because lot size for subscribers are automatically calculated, and it is based on the balance of subscriber and provider and it is based on the leverage of subscriber and provider.
read here for more:

How to change the volume/lot size -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714  
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
  • 2013.04.18
  • www.mql5.com
In my journal, when i'm using VIACHI signal , i get this : 2013.04...
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