Last candle indicator problem (ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND 440)
Why are you using iXXXX functions ??? You already have all the data in OnCalculate:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
I'll give an example later ...
Code: 'Candle Type.mq5'
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Candle Type.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot UP #property indicator_label1 "UP" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot DOWN #property indicator_label2 "DOWN" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrTomato #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //--- indicator buffers double UPBuffer[]; double DOWNBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,UPBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,DOWNBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,159); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,159); //--- set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-5); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-5); //--- set as an empty value 0 PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int limit=prev_calculated-1; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=0; for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { UPBuffer[i]=0.0; DOWNBuffer[i]=0.0; if(open[i]<close[i]) UPBuffer[i]=high[i]; else DOWNBuffer[i]=high[i]; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
Files:
Candle_Type.mq5 6 kb
Vladimir Karputov:
Code: 'Candle Type.mq5'
Result:
Thanks for your reply Vladimir !!
I was using iXXX function because I wanted to see the color of the last candle of each timeframe (last month, last week, last day, last hour, last minute) ...
I want it to get better timing. I don't care if it's in in a "separate window" or in a "chart window" but I need to see the same thing on all charts. (something like a multimeter).
Thanks for your help, your time and your code. I'm going to study it !!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am trying to make a very simple indicator. I just want to see if the last candle of each period is a bear or a bull.
I want to represent it with dot (red or blue). But this does not work. I don't see anything on the indicator.
IOpen and IClose does not work. I get this error (ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND 440)
A little help please!!
Thank you!!
My code: