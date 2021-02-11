Problem with a simple indicator printing dots on candles
Marbo :
Hello guys,
while learning MQL5 I wanted to code an indicator which prints a dot in the middle of the candle body.
A green dot if it is a bullish candle and a red dot if it is a bearish candle.
Can somebody please tell me what's wrong with my code?
What for? Why do you use iClose and iOpen functions ??? OnCalculate supplies all arrays at once:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bull Bear Dot.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Candle #property indicator_label1 "Candle" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDeepSkyBlue,clrTomato #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 5 //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //--- indicator buffers double CandleBuffer[]; double CandleColors[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,CandleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,CandleColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,159); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int limit=prev_calculated-1; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=0; for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { CandleBuffer[i]=(open[i]+close[i])/2.0; if(open[i]<close[i]) CandleColors[i]=0.0; else CandleColors[i]=1.0; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
Files:
Bull_Bear_Dot.mq5 3 kb
Vladimir Karputov:
Thank you very much! This is very helpful for me. I also like the idea of changing colors and using only one buffer.
