How to Turn On Algorithmic Trading in Expert Properties - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and how from which drop down menu / menu item you find that setting ?
That's in the Common tab of your Expert Advisor window.Double click on your EA in the Navigator window and you will see it.
How do you get to that option?
That's in the Common tab of your Expert Advisor window.Double click on your EA in the Navigator window and you will see it.
Maybe it's because I'm in MT4 but I don't have that option:
Maybe it's because I'm in MT4 but I don't have that option:
Why its so difficult to follow instructions?
Did I say anything about MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors?
No.
If you double click on any of your Expert Advisors in the Navigator window of your MT4:
This window will open, then click the Common tab and you will find these option.