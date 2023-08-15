How to Turn On Algorithmic Trading in Expert Properties

Hi,I have a problem after installation of EA. I cannot trigger a trade using EA. There's a display on the Chart that shows " Turn on algorithmic trading in Expert properties". There's none in my old set-ups. Kindly see attached photo with file name 'trade problem'. There's also a different labels on my EA. The label "Pips" before is now 'Point'. Are these the same? The " Show Lines" before is now 'Lines'. Refer on the second photo attached with file name "TA".

Please I need your help. Thank you.

 
I am having the same problem...
 
was there an answer for this
 
Evolance: Turn on algorithmic trading in Expert properties".
Enable trading, ToolsOptions (control+O) → Expert Advisors → Allow automated trading and Right-click → Expert Advisors → Properties (F7) → Common → Allow live trading.
 
Nice tips in shortcuts. Thanks a lot

 
Perhaps you should read the manual.
          Hot Keys - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help

 
tanks dawg
 
Thank you very much!!
 

Hello,


It's not working for me,

I always get the message "Turn on algo in Expert properties".


I have to connect, disconnect, reconnect...wait 30sec...

this tool is SO DOS.

I don't know if I can go to a script somewhere... 

;-)

 
It means that you need to click this option:




12
