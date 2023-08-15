How to Turn On Algorithmic Trading in Expert Properties
I am having the same problem...
was there an answer for this
Evolance: Turn on algorithmic trading in Expert properties".Enable trading, Tools → Options (control+O) → Expert Advisors → Allow automated trading … and Right-click → Expert Advisors → Properties (F7) → Common → Allow live trading.
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal #: Nice tips in shortcuts. Thanks a lot
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Hot Keys - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
Hello,
It's not working for me,
I always get the message "Turn on algo in Expert properties".
I have to connect, disconnect, reconnect...wait 30sec...
this tool is SO DOS.
I don't know if I can go to a script somewhere...
;-)
