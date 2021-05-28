Broker slippage that doesn't appear on chart
- Your post is somewhat vague and lacking in details.
- I don't see any turquoise line, only a dot-dash moving average type of indicator so it cannot possibly the price you entered at.
- That broker by my own experience has been a reputable broker thus far.
- Please remember that the chart is based on bid prices only.
- Buy positions open at Ask price and close at Bid, while Sell positions open at Bid and close at Ask.
- Without more details, there is not much more I can say.
The attached image shows the minute bar that I entered at. The turquoise line below is the actual price entered at. At no point did the price move so low. Can MT4 work in this way as to not show the price the broker was given? Pepperstone are the broker.
Why don't you ask the broker?
There is nothing anyone on this this forum can do.
- Your post is somewhat vague and lacking in details.
- I don't see any turquoise line, only a dot-dash moving average type of indicator so it cannot possibly the price you entered at.
- That broker by my own experience has been a reputable broker thus far.
- Please remember that the chart is based on bid prices only.
- Buy positions open at Ask price and close at Bid, while Sell positions open at Bid and close at Ask.
- Without more details, there is not much more I can say.
You are absolutely right! 🤣 It is so obvious that I did not see it (blame it on old age)!
Why don't you ask the broker?
There is nothing anyone on this this forum can do.
I have asked but I'd like other opinions. Their claim is that the prices they are given, including in slippage, may not appear on the chart for their customers. I see this as an MT4 issue but I could be wrong.
- Your post is somewhat vague and lacking in details.
- I don't see any turquoise line, only a dot-dash moving average type of indicator so it cannot possibly the price you entered at.
- That broker by my own experience has been a reputable broker thus far.
- Please remember that the chart is based on bid prices only.
- Buy positions open at Ask price and close at Bid, while Sell positions open at Bid and close at Ask.
- Without more details, there is not much more I can say.
I sold at the price of 120.26 within that minute bar and was given the price of 120.08. No indication on the chart. I've not experience this with Pepperstone in 8 years, actually never at all. Slippage yes of course but not without price being drawn on the chart (excluding NY close).
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The attached image shows the minute bar that I entered at. The turquoise line below is the actual price entered at. At no point did the price move so low. Can MT4 work in this way as to not show the price the broker was given? Pepperstone are the broker.