Trading Ideas
Crypto Currency. What is the reason for BITCOIN fall? Is it China Beijing on Tuesday ban financial institutions and payment companies to provide cryptocurrency-related transactions? Elon Musk statements about Bitcoin? Or because its a Beast of No nation? To avoid virtual e currency, stop money laundering and other unlawful activities payments through e currency means? Investors lost 830 billion dollars last week trading cryptos. what are your thoughts on this?
- Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries.
- We use Bitcoin ;)
- Payment methods
The Archer:
Crypto Currency. What is the reason for BITCOIN fall? Is it China Beijing on Tuesday ban financial institutions and payment companies to provide cryptocurrency-related transactions? Elon Musk statements about Bitcoin? Or because its a Beast of No nation? To avoid virtual e currency, stop money laundering and other unlawful activities payments through e currency means? Investors lost 830 billion dollars last week trading cryptos. what are your thoughts on this?
Crypto Currency. What is the reason for BITCOIN fall? Is it China Beijing on Tuesday ban financial institutions and payment companies to provide cryptocurrency-related transactions? Elon Musk statements about Bitcoin? Or because its a Beast of No nation? To avoid virtual e currency, stop money laundering and other unlawful activities payments through e currency means? Investors lost 830 billion dollars last week trading cryptos. what are your thoughts on this?
Everything together...
There is no isolated event. Seek the wold events, do not pay attention to them.. Pay attention and try to understand the inter-relation between events, but not the events itself.
You will understand after start observing this way.
Earn on those assets whose value is easy to predict in the future. For example, the USD/RUB currency pair grew by 114.1% in the period from November to January, solely on the geopolitical component, as tensions between Russia and the United States grow, and preparations for war with Ukraine.
The Russian ruble was rapidly losing its position despite high prices of oil and gas, as the likelihood of hostilities caused panic and an outflow of investment in the Russian economy. Having reached the peak of its value, on January 26 (2022), the Ruble began to strengthen rapidly against the USD, despite very hawkish statements from the Fed meeting and the widespread strengthening of the US currency. Nevertheless, hopes for de-escalation of the conflict have driven the Russian ruble and are bringing it back to Earth.
The price correction started yesterday, and we still have time to open the profitable deals. Also, it's no secret that a price correction means a great time to enter and open deals at the most favorable price, since opening deals at the peak is not so effective when the trend continues.
The Russian ruble was rapidly losing its position despite high prices of oil and gas, as the likelihood of hostilities caused panic and an outflow of investment in the Russian economy. Having reached the peak of its value, on January 26 (2022), the Ruble began to strengthen rapidly against the USD, despite very hawkish statements from the Fed meeting and the widespread strengthening of the US currency. Nevertheless, hopes for de-escalation of the conflict have driven the Russian ruble and are bringing it back to Earth.
The price correction started yesterday, and we still have time to open the profitable deals. Also, it's no secret that a price correction means a great time to enter and open deals at the most favorable price, since opening deals at the peak is not so effective when the trend continues.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register