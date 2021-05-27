MT5 Indicator Visibility
Period_Current
So it won't display the histogram or direction of the 4H chart, cause period current is 5M.
if you want 4H charts to be displayed in all other TF only, then in the copy buffer
Copy....()
// functions, Use PERIOD_H4
You are working with
i have that variable PeriodSelect, can i change Period_current to PeriodSelect? i tried that and it still showed same error. Can you show me on my code where the changes need to be? Thank you for all the help!!!
you are right but im not sure how to fix it, i tried changing it around and still getting blank indicator on other timeframes.
Am not sure why you included the iBarShift(), since you have copied the Time, close, open etc, you could simply compare the values before and after since everything is already in series, using normal iterations. You understand your code best and what you are trying to achieve, so you can think how best to solve the problem. Good luck
can you fix the code for me so i can see example of what im doing wrong?
Hey Guys,
Im facing this issue which is probably super simple to you guys but cant seem to figure it out. I made this indicator that basically just shows the candle color/direction of a different timeframe, so for example you are on a 5 min chart and will show you a histogram of what color or direction the 4 hour is. but with the current error i can only see the 4hr when im on 4hr tf, cannot see 4hr data on 5min.
Please let me know if i need to clarify.