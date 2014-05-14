iBarShift() in MQL5?

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Good morning,

I am trying to read the close price for a given past time. In mql4 I used the iBarShift() function which is not in mql5.

Has anyone solved this problem?

Thanks in advance.

-A

 
PzTrading:

Good morning,

I am trying to read the close price for a given past time. In mql4 I used the iBarShift() function which is not in mql5.

Has anyone solved this problem?

Thanks in advance.

-A

Found it! Thanks Alain!

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1864

iBarShift
iBarShift
  • votes: 25
  • 2013.10.25
  • Alain Verleyen
  • www.mql5.com
There is a lot of users who searched for iBarShift function like in MQL4. But this function is no more include in MQL5, mainly because MQL5 provides all necessary basic, low-level, functions to process such thing in a library.
 
PzTrading:

Found it! Thanks Alain!

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1864

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