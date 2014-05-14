iBarShift() in MQL5?
PzTrading:
I am trying to read the close price for a given past time. In mql4 I used the iBarShift() function which is not in mql5.
-A
Good morning,
I am trying to read the close price for a given past time. In mql4 I used the iBarShift() function which is not in mql5.
Has anyone solved this problem?
Thanks in advance.
-A
Found it! Thanks Alain!
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1864
iBarShift
- votes: 25
- 2013.10.25
- Alain Verleyen
- www.mql5.com
There is a lot of users who searched for iBarShift function like in MQL4. But this function is no more include in MQL5, mainly because MQL5 provides all necessary basic, low-level, functions to process such thing in a library.
PzTrading:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1864
Found it! Thanks Alain!
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1864
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good morning,
I am trying to read the close price for a given past time. In mql4 I used the iBarShift() function which is not in mql5.
Has anyone solved this problem?
Thanks in advance.
-A