iHigh, iLow etc. errors with build MQL5 2875
I am having several problems with mql5
The first is an annoyance. Somehow the pointer to either the indicator or EA in the Navigator pane are sometimes increased by one row. But Ido not know how it happens and restarting the program will eliminate the error. So when you click on an EA or indicator, you actually select the previous entry in the Navigator. So selecting the next entry, loads the proper executable. Also the EA Navigator display does not refresh when a new indicator executable is added to the indicatpr directorry whereas the Editor Navigator pane does refresh.
Secondly I have found that the BARS(Symbol, CUIRRENT_PERIOD) produces a different count of the actual bars in history between an Indicator and an EA that are both running in the same chart. It is off by one and the open and close quotes for the last bar in each are identical but the bar number differs by one..
I also have some enhancement suggestions
On the Editor.
Whenever I close and then reopen the Editor, the tool bar is not displayed. Is there any setting I have missed or is this an oversight in the re initialization process
For the window selection in the editor to display open files, I have several suggestions.
Make an option so the List Box alternative is the preferred display when Windows is selected. Incorporate Drag and Drop for the individual selections to allow the display of files to be ordered by the user. and reflect this change in the file tab display. In addition, this change should incorporate explicitly o, by a save button, or implicitly by saving the new file selection order to the restart file.
In addition, is there any way to change the default font so that I can select a darker font for text in most of the displays. For example, the text in the toolbars, in the EA Navigator, Terminal and Tester screens and the various heading type display text. I have successfully changed the text display of the program statements in the editor but not the other information displays. I have macular degeneration and need darker text to assist me. I know I can change the Font size % in Windows 11 but I prefer a smaller size, but darker for better contrast. If I am missing something, please provide some suggestions to solve this dilemma?
Thanks in advance Fernando for assisting me
Cheers CapeCoddah
I moved your post to one of your existing topics! Don't hijack someone else's topic for completely unrelated questions. That is rude. Either post on the an existing topic that is totally relevant, or create your own new topic.
This is usually caused when MetaEditor is opened before MetaTrader and their are uncompiled programs, which get compiled after MetaTrader is already up and running. It can also happen when MetaEditor is not notifying MetaTrader for some reason.
Open MetaEditor afterwards, and/or simply right-click and "Refresh" the branch of the Navigator in which programs were recently compiled.
Unable to confirm. Please provide code to reproduce the issue, accompanied by log output and screenshot demonstrating the issue on your system.
I am normal user, not a MetaQuotes employee. If you really insist, then direct suggestions to the Service Desk, but I doubt they will be considered. MetaQuotes has a long history of only implementing what they want and ignoring 99% of what users want.
There should be no such issue, unless your configuration file is corrupted.
You can only change the settings for the coding window, not the user interface.
I am in the process of converting a large multi-currency EA into MQL5 and I am finding problems with using iOpen, iHigh, & iLow but not iClose.. The problem manifests itself when the MAX BARS IN CHART, 5000, is less than the number of data bars of history. iClose works properly but iOpen, iHigh, iLow all fail when the bar count exceeds 5000, then all the listed iFunctions start reporting zeros. Below 5000, the listed iFunctions report different values from the array values of Open, High, Low Below is a log of a run, code attached, which illustrates the problems. iClose is the exception as iit reports identical values to the Close Array. It appears to me that only iClose was properly converted to the MQL5 s
In attempting to resolve the problem, I found _AppliedTo with references how to view its value but nothing to illustrate how to set the indicator calculation data type.
int _AppliedTo
The _AppliedTo variable allows finding out the type of data, used for indicator calculation:
As I am new to MQL5, it is quite possible I have just missed setting some value properly to rectify this issue, if so I would appreciate receiving the instructions or getting a workaround to enable the EA to access the historical values for each currency properly.
Thanks Cape Coddah
KN 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Array iFunction
NQ 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Open: 1.31132 1.39436
LJ 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) High: 1.31423 1.39945
NQ 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Low: 1.31097 1.39236
OK 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Close: 1.31303 1.31303
NF 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Bar: 4999 6214
ER 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4)
QI 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) GBPUSD,PERIOD_H4 1970.01.01 00:00:00
OR 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Array iFunction
PF 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Open: 1.31303 0.00000
KN 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) High: 1.31443 0.00000
CM 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Low: 1.31050 0.00000
KG 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Close: 1.31268 1.31268
RS 0 06:59:00.818 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Bar: 5000 6214
ES 0 08:13:56.505 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Close: 1.38303 1.38303
QO 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Bar: 5989 6214
RJ 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4)
IP 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) GBPUSD,PERIOD_H4 2017.07.05 04:00:00
LE 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Array iFunction
MN 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Open: 1.38302 1.29338
MQ 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) High: 1.38525 1.29476
GF 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Low: 1.37675 1.29224
PP 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Close: 1.37760 1.37760
EK 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Bar: 5990 6214
FO 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4)
ID 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) GBPUSD,PERIOD_H4 2017.07.05 00:00:00
PI 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Array iFunction
LS 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Open: 1.37758 1.29157
FE 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) High: 1.38018 1.29399
MR 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Low: 1.37513 1.29151
LL 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Close: 1.37759 1.37759
RD 0 08:13:56.506 Close vs iClose Test (GBPUSD,H4) Bar: 5991 6214