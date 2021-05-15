Distorted candlesticks
Does anyone know how to fix this. It goes along fine for a while then the candlesticks and shadows become elongated for a while then it goes back to normal.
jtgun123: Does anyone know how to fix this. It goes along fine for a while then the candlesticks and shadows become elongated for a while then it goes back to normal.
Looks like you are using an Heikin-Ashi Candle Indicator on top of regular candles. Since that was by your choice, there really is nothing to fix per se.
So, either switch to line chart, so that you don't see the regular candles (only the close price line, which you can also hide if you want), or choose a Heikin Ashi indicator that displays in a separate sub-window, so that you can see both without obstructing each other.
jtgun123: Does anyone know how to fix this. It goes along fine for a while then the candlesticks and shadows become elongated for a while then it goes back to normal.The spread enlarged greatly before a news release Friday. There is nothing to fix.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register