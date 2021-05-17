Strategy Tester missing ticks

Dears,


I´ve executed my script in strategy tester mode, and found out that the same script, when executed in different times, is giving different results. The point is that, doing the same test several times, there are times I´ve got 3 trades, and there are time I´ve got 21 trades for the same back tested date (2021/05/11 / asset INDM21 / Brasil).

And now, looking deeper at the logs I´ve seen that there a difference in the logs bellow:

When it performs 21 trades:

QE      0       01:49:20.889    Tester  5679 Mb available, 70 blocks set for ticks generating

When it performs 3 trades:

EE      0       01:16:48.249    Tester  4265 Mb available, 52 blocks set for ticks generating


It seens the metatrader is downloading fewer data (less "ticks") for that day, but the log doesn´t leave any clue on why it is happening.


I wonder why would the MT download less ticks for a given day, and how I could overcome this.


One difference in the scenario where I´m getting fewer trades is that I`m executing the same script in five other instances of Metatrader (6 backtests in paralell, but each of them in a different date). How can I find out what is limiting the ticks in that day, and agai, how to overcome it?


Thanks in advance.

 

Not enough information to answer usefully.

Provide the full logs.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Not enough information to answer usefully.

Provide the full logs.

Below, I highlight the weird points.

When I have good result (21 trades) - 2 instances of metatrader:

This is the log with bad result (3 trades) - 6 instances of metatrader in paralell:

Entire log of the bad result is attached.

I can't answer to your issue but if you are worried about ticks, then use real ticks and not generated ticks.
 
Alain Verleyen:
I can't answer to your issue but if you are worried about ticks, then use real ticks and not generated ticks.

Alain, 

No, my concern is about the different results, it is not reliable, not even predictable. For me, it´s preferable to have less ticks getting always the same result, instead of run the same script twice, with the same parameters, and have different results. It sounds like a not reliable work.

In your feeling, a short time hardware high consumption in my machine (for example, few moments of high cpu usage, or memory) would make the platform to reduce the tick volume? Just to clarify, I´m just supposing it´s a tick generation misbehavior, not sure. But it can be another thing.

Another question is about the Metatrader infrastructure (where my metatrader is connected to), would it limit the ticks for some reason? Do you know if it is a responsabiity of the broker company (XP Investimentos / Brasil) or the Metratader Company?

In anyway, my concern is the reliability of the platform, not so much the tick volume.


I´ll try the real ticks mentioned by you.


Thank you.

 
mcavalcante: No, my concern is about the different results, it is not reliable, not even predictable. For me, it´s preferable to have less ticks getting always the same result, instead of run the same script twice, with the same parameters, and have different results. It sounds like a not reliable work.

In your feeling, a short time hardware high consumption in my machine (for example, few moments of high cpu usage, or memory) would make the platform to reduce the tick volume? Just to clarify, I´m just supposing it´s a tick generation misbehavior, not sure. But it can be another thing.

Another question is about the Metatrader infrastructure (where my metatrader is connected to), would it limit the ticks for some reason? Do you know if it is a responsabiity of the broker company (XP Investimentos / Brasil) or the Metratader Company?

In anyway, my concern is the reliability of the platform, not so much the tick volume.

I´ll try the real ticks mentioned by you.

I think that the virtual ticks are created locally by MetaTrader terminal and not the broker. The broker is only the supply of the OHLC data on which the virtual ticks are based. A extremely high CPU usage could theoretically be a a possible cause of less ticks being created, but I don't know if that would really be the case.

However, if you test against real tick data, which is downloaded form the broker only once and then reused on every test run or pass, then that should eliminate to problem of inconsistent data that you are having with the virtual ticks.

Can you please experiment with real tick data and see how it handles your situation?

EDIT: I personally always test against real ticks, and have never seen inconsistent behaviour in my testing.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

I think that the virtual ticks are created locally by MetaTrader terminal and not the broker. The broker is only the supply of the OHLC data on which the virtual ticks are based. A extremely high CPU usage could theoretically be a a possible cause of less ticks being created, but I don't know if that would really be the case.

However, if you test against real tick data, which is downloaded form the broker only once and then reused on every test run or pass, then that should eliminate to problem of inconsistent data that you are having with the virtual ticks.

Can you please experiment with real tick data and see how it handles your situation?

EDIT: I personally always test against real ticks, and have never seen inconsistent behaviour in my testing.

Fernando and Alain, thank you guys for the prompt response.

I´ve tested with the "real tick" mode, but no lucky. Besides, I used a python script to balance the load between three physical machines (multithreading), everything in parallel. Below, the test scenario and test summary.

Scenario:

Machine 1: Samsung Core i7 - 8 GB RAM (year 2013)

Machine 2: Vaio Core I7 10th gen - 8 GB RAM

Machine 3: PowerEdge Dell R410 - 2 x CPUs Xeon (year ~2014 gen) - 20 GBytes RAM

Back test date range: from 5/may/2021 to 12/may/2021 (one instance per date)

Asset: INDM21

Broker: XP Investimentos (Demo mode)

Script (EA): the same for all tests

Test summary:




It seems that the fewer the number of instances, the higher the test reliability (number of trades), regardless of the "model" parameter, what can bee seen in the test numbers 6 and 12. Anyway, still no clue where the root cause. Notice that, from 3 instances, the number of trades starts to decrease.

 
mcavalcante:

Alain, 

No, my concern is about the different results, it is not reliable, not even predictable. For me, it preferable to have less ticks getting always the same result, instead of run the same script twice, with the same parameters, and have different results. It sounds like a not reliable work.

In your feeling, a harware short time limitation (for example, few moments of high cpu usage, or memory) would make the platform to reduce the tick volume? Just to clarify, I´m just supposing it´s a tick generation misbehavior, not sure. But I can be another thing.

Another question is about the Metatrader infrastructure (in close, where my metatrader is connected to), would it limit the ticks for some reason? Is it responsabiity of the broker company (XP Investimentos / Brasil) or the Metratader Company?

In anyway, my concern is the reliability of the platform, not so much the tick volume.


I´ll try the real ticks mentioned by you.


Thank you.

I understand your concern and agree.

The data are provided by your broker, but the generated ticks and the reliability of the platform is Metaquotes job of course.

But unfortunately I can't answer about the issue, it could a lot of different things, including hardware or Internet issue.

 
mcavalcante: Fernando and Alain, thank you guys for the prompt response.

I´ve tested with the "real tick" mode, but no lucky. Besides, I used a python script to balance the load between three physical machines (multithreading), everything in parallel. Below, the test scenario and test summary.

Scenario:

Machine 1: Samsung Core i7 - 8 GB RAM (year 2013)

Machine 2: Vaio Core I7 10th gen - 8 GB RAM

Machine 3: PowerEdge Dell R410 - 2 x CPUs Xeon (year ~2014 gen) - 20 GBytes RAM

Back test date range: from 5/may/2021 to 12/may/2021 (one instance per date)

Asset: INDM21

Broker: XP Investimentos (Demo mode)

Script (EA): the same for all tests

Test summary:

It seems that the fewer the number of instances, the higher the test reliability (number of trades), regardless of the "model" parameter, what can bee seen in the test numbers 6 and 12. Anyway, still no clue where the root cause. Notice that, from 3 instances, the number of trades starts to decrease.

Please note, that according to the MetaQuotes specification guidelines for MetaTester, they recomend a minimum of 2GB per core for the tests, and one core per instance.

So, if you only have 8GB RAM, or only have 4 cores (not threads), then you should not be running more the a maximum of 4 instances on that PC.

Yet according to your table, you are running 6-8 instances at the same time on your Samsung i7 8GB. That is too many!

Since you have 20GB and dual CPU on your Dell, run the more instances on that one instead of your Samsung. Just don't go over the limit of at least 2GB per simultaneous instance and don't go over the number of instances per core.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Please note, that according to the MetaQuotes specification guidelines for MetaTester, they recomend a minimum of 2GB per core for the tests, and one core per instance.

So, if you only have 8GB RAM, or only have 4 cores (not threads), then you should not be running more the a maximum of 4 instances on that PC.

Yet according to your table, you are running 6-8 instances at the same time on your Samsung i7 8GB. That is too many!

Since you have 20GB and dual CPU on your Dell, run the more instances on that one instead of your Samsung. Just don't go over the limit of at least 2GB per simultaneous instance and don't go over the number of instances per core.

Perfect! Thank you for the information, Fernando! That´s new for me. I´ll keep it in the instances management!

 
mcavalcante:

Below, I highlight the weird points.

When I have good result (21 trades) - 2 instances of metatrader:


This is the log with bad result  (3 trades) - 6 instances of metatrader in paralell:

Entire log of the bad result is attached.

I have serious doubts that a lack of resources could lead to missing ticks, it's not impossible though but unlikely. It should be checked in last resort.

But I just get that these tests comes from different MT5 instances, maybe even from different computers, right ?

So about the generated ticks, they are based on M1 data, you need to check that these data are the same between instances, if they are not, then the generated ticks will be different, can you check that ? Please also check if there are any difference in the generated ticks between tests on the same instance.

12
