How to reuse remaining free minutes of the mistaken canceled VPS ?
Hi , I rent a VPS for a year last month and last week I canceled it by mistake in my MT4 . I asked MQL5 support and here is what they responded:
"A canceled VPS cannot be restored. It is physically deleted from the server once you cancel it. When you cancel your VPS rent, the unused (remaining) subscription time is added to your MQL5 account as free minutes, which you can use for renting another VPS for free."
so now my question is how I can rent another VPS with my free minutes ? I cannot find it anywhere in MQL5 to use these free minutes also does not show it in my MT4 the option that I choose when I go to "register a virtual server" , any help please ? Thank you
When you try to register a new server you will see your remaining minutes as free minutes, waiting for you to use them.
thank you so much , did not notice that :)
sorry, i got same problem, i canceled my subcription of MT4 VPS and now i want to rent new MT5 VPS but i cant find the free minutes.
no option to use the free minutes.
Please guide.
Thanks
You will find them as an option when you try to register a MQL5 VPS again with the same MQL5 account.
Please my VPS tap section is not opening at all it's dormant something like that. It's showing faded on the tool box I can't even click on it I don't know what's the problem
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
And update Metatrader 5 to the latest official build.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.04.24 23:45
Make sure you've purchased it under the same MQL5 account, ...
You can see your MQL5 VPS subscriptions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
