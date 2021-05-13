Close button for dashboard.
An example of creating a panel: [data folder] \ MQL5 \ Experts \ Examples \ Controls \ Controls.mq5
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Hello,
I am creating a simple dashboard using ExtDialog with mql5 but the close button is not responding.
Do you have any idea of how I can handle the button?
I can't find the solution on the documentation.
Thanks,
Arthur