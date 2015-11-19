Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!! - page 2
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Please explain, how they hide..
For example, you can visit many commercial signals (such as this one) and see:
Paid signal: some information is available for Subscribers only. Subscribe to get full access.
Under the table of open trades. The table hides times (only dates are shown) and prices. I suppose, that signal provider have an option in settings to enable this limitation.
Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!!
A delay on posting the trades opened on the publication page (not the signal or trade) would probably be a good idea. It would be impossible to continuously refresh the page on a given commercial signal all the time, but there are browser plugins that allow a user to be notified in case of changes in a web page.
For scalping signals, this is not much of a problem since it may be already too late to copy the trades manually. But for signals that trade long-term, it might be.
i have confirmed. there is a delay of 15minutes + . no worries..nobody will copy your signals.
Hi
Please tell me how to setup delay 30min.
You can hide you signal and nobody can't see it. Check this option in the signals edit page.
Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!!