Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!! - page 2

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combat212003:
Please explain, how they hide..

For example, you can visit many commercial signals (such as this one) and see:

Paid signal: some information is available for Subscribers only. Subscribe to get full access.

Under the table of open trades. The table hides times (only dates are shown) and prices. I suppose, that signal provider have an option in settings to enable this limitation.

 
combat212003:
Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!!
because this will not work by only watching signals. Watching someone else' signal and analyzing and then implementing it into own account may take a time. And in this market timing decides plus or minus.
 
Enrico Lambino:

A delay on posting the trades opened on the publication page (not the signal or trade) would probably be a good idea. It would be impossible to continuously refresh the page on a given commercial signal all the time, but there are browser plugins that allow a user to be notified in case of changes in a web page.

For scalping signals, this is not much of a problem since it may be already too late to copy the trades manually. But for signals that trade long-term, it might be.

 
How can you please tell me how to setup 30min delay order
 
Osiris:
i have confirmed. there is a delay of 15minutes + . no worries..nobody will copy your signals.

Hi

Please tell me how to setup delay 30min.

 
Price is hiden so you can not know what price to open or close. Mql5 also not update each second for you to know.
[Deleted]  

You can hide you signal and nobody can't see it. Check this option in the signals edit page.


 
Esmael, Jr. Fernandez:
Why there is no option to hide the open position? Followers doesn't need to subscribe, They just copy by looking at the open position!!
If you go demo then users seem your open position perfectly but in renting or selling opportunity visitors cant see your whole positions but they will see your history
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