VPS issue

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The VPS does not seems to be connected to CMC markets server:



I have stopped and reloaded the experts several times.


Please help

 

This is off quotes, and it is related to the broker's price and to how this EA was coded for that.
I think - it is not VPS issue; it is issue with the broker.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to get rid of "Off Quotes" problems (partial solution found)

Mladen Rakic, 2014.11.10 21:54

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No way to avoid it. It is exclusively controlled by the broker. You can try increasing the slippage, but, my guess is that in that case the slippage is going to be "not favorable" for you


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to handle off quotes

Fernando Carreiro, 2016.04.22 12:01

Off quotes is when your request is not met because price changes, not because of a "Busy Trade Context". I am assuming you are talking about "requotes" right?

If so, when the "OrderSend()" gives that error, I handle it by verifying that the original signal conditions are still met and then redo the "OrderSend()" with the new refreshed current price.

If the signal conditions are however, no longer valid, then I do not try it again and wait for the next signal condition.

read this small thread about it: Off quotes error only with VPS - forum thread
Off quotes error only with VPS
Off quotes error only with VPS
  • 2020.03.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I get Off quotes error every time when I run my EA on a VPS server (MQL 5 London 03 6110220 ) and it tries to place an order (see attached pict...
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