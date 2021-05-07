VPS issue
This is off quotes, and it is related to the broker's price and to how this EA was coded for that.
I think - it is not VPS issue; it is issue with the broker.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to get rid of "Off Quotes" problems (partial solution found)
Mladen Rakic, 2014.11.10 21:54
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No way to avoid it. It is exclusively controlled by the broker. You can try increasing the slippage, but, my guess is that in that case the slippage is going to be "not favorable" for you
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2016.04.22 12:01
Off quotes is when your request is not met because price changes, not because of a "Busy Trade Context". I am assuming you are talking about "requotes" right?
If so, when the "OrderSend()" gives that error, I handle it by verifying that the original signal conditions are still met and then redo the "OrderSend()" with the new refreshed current price.
If the signal conditions are however, no longer valid, then I do not try it again and wait for the next signal condition.
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The VPS does not seems to be connected to CMC markets server:
I have stopped and reloaded the experts several times.
Please help