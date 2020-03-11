Off quotes error only with VPS

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Hi, 

I get Off quotes error every time when I run my EA on a VPS server (MQL 5 London 03 6110220 ) and it tries to place an order (see attached picture of log), but not when I run it from my PC.

Do you have any suggestions on why this happens and how to solve this?

Log Hosting Terminal

/Lars

 

An "Off-quotes" error while opening at "Market" is really strange. You should ask your broker why this happened.

What broker is that ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

An "Off-quotes" error while opening at "Market" is really strange. You should ask your broker why this happened.

What broker is that ?

It's CMC Markets. I've contacted them as well.

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