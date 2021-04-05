EA for Binary Options : How to pass the expiration time in the ordersend() ? - page 2

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[Deleted]  
alexshephard:

Hi Vasyl, 

 Thank you for you reply. But the expiration is not the problem. Because the EA from my broker works well at the same expiration. 

Your code have many bugs.

Try

OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,1,NormalizeDouble(Ask+distance*Point,Digits),0,0,0,"BO exp:60",magic,0,clrBlue);
[Deleted]  
alexshephard:

Hi All,

 I tried to open a binary options order by using the following statements, but it returns me error 3

ret = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,20.0,Bid,0,0,0,"BO exp:300",0,0,clrGreen);

  Anyone knows how to get rid of this error?

Have you 5 min expiration on this pair?

Can you open 20($ or lots) manually? 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Your code have many bugs.

Try

Hi Vasyl,

 Thank you for your reply. But what does distance mean? I can open $20 manually. And the terminal returns me 

open an order manually 

so I should use OP_SELL instead of OP_BUYSTOP.

Later I found the API from the official EA like this:

 

Any idea of how to use those APIs? 

[Deleted]  

Do you know what is buystop? CurrentPrice+distance

Distance is from current price where will order be setted. 

 

Hello Vasyl;

 

I tried using the above command in my EA. I wrote a simple statement in OnTick function and couldnt get it working on Go Markets Platform (which i opened using Fx Lite).

 

I can manually place the trade but not using EA.


Below is my Code. When i catch the GetLastError( ) it returns 0. but there is no order placed.

void OnTick()

  {

    OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,5,iClose(Symbol(),0,0),0,0,0,"BO exp:60",0,0,clrWhite); 

 }

Can you shed some light please.

 

Thanks

Dinesh 

[Deleted]  

Hi,

Does anyone know what Expiry (BO exp:Expiry) setting I should use for following expiries ?

 -EOD (End of Day)

-EOW (End of Week)

-EOM (End of Month) 

 

Thank you for your help.

 

Regards. Renaud. 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Do you know what is buystop? CurrentPrice+distance

Distance is from current price where will order be setted. 

Hi Vasyl

Very interested in this thread. Have a big MT4 indicator for BO i want to convert to EA, and I  see you guys have some BO plugins that you use,

i.e.(Tradetools FX plug-in for Binary Options) ?

Where can I find this to download. and Which brokers work with it? 

 
popsmith:

Hi Vasyl

Very interested in this thread. Have a big MT4 indicator for BO i want to convert to EA, and I  see you guys have some BO plugins that you use,

i.e.(Tradetools FX plug-in for Binary Options) ?

Where can I find this to download. and Which brokers work with it? 

Vasyl is dead.

Try using Google with "trade tools fx", the brokers using their tools is on the site.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Vasyl is dead.

Try using Google with "trade tools fx", the brokers using their tools is on the site.

Thanks Alain
 
Hi, is it possible set the expiration "HOUR" instead of the trade's duration? For example set in comment field "BO exp: 20170504 22:30:00". Thank you
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