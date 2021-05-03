MetaTester 5
stephan2307: Hi, I am new to this and thought I will give the MetaTester 5 tool a go to see if I can make a little bit of money on the side as I have some computers running 24h per day anyway.
On my stats I can see all of my 6 agents. 2 have run 0 jobs, 3 have run 2 jobs and 1 has run 21 jobs. However non of them shows any money earned amount. I have provided my username in the agents manager and ticked the box saying sell computing resources ...
Any idea what I need to look out for or what to check?
- What is the PR level of your agents? If it is less than 100, you can forget about making any money on them. I have a PR of 155-165 (depends on when I am using my machine a lot or not) and I barely get any money for them. So, the higher the PR, the more it will attract tasks to be handled.
- 21 passes is almost nothing! Think thousands of passes and several hours of usage before you will see any money coming in, and when it does it will cents, not dollars. For example, I recently activated 4 of my agents for 10 days at a PR of 162, and for those 10 days, I got a total of 52 cents ($0.52).
Here is a screenshot of those 10 days of activity ...
Hello there. It's normal for agents to not start producing for 24-48 hours. Just let them run. I notice that deposits are made near night time...end of day.
Just make sure in the trader program that the status is "connected" for all agents in the "Cloud" tab, that you have the checkbox to "sell" resources checked, and that you have your account name in the "Account" field or else you'll be giving the resources away for free
Another quick question.
I have 2 PC's running. 1 says that cloud is connected and the other one says that all 4 agents are disconnected.
Is disconnected bad?? ( I would assume so ) and what can I do about it?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I am new to this and thought I will give the MetaTester 5 tool a go to see if I can make a little bit of money on the side as I have some computers running 24h per day anyway.
On my stats I can see all of my 6 agents. 2 have run 0 jobs, 3 have run 2 jobs and 1 has run 21 jobs. However non of them shows any money earned amount. I have provided my username in the agents manager and ticked the box saying sell computing resources ...
Any idea what I need to look out for or what to check?
Thanks