Crazy long username causes issues
Hallo
For some reason my username is crazy long ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ auto_d86d09613336xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
And I am not sure why it is like that because I only signed up with my name and surname and email.
It causes no issues when logging into the website because I can use my email.
I have not used the MT4 platform log in before but now need to because I want rent a VPS.
The username is however so long that it cuts off (see attached screenpirnt) so I cannot log in on the platform.
Any idea how to change my username to something shorter or any alternative to logging on in the platform?
You've chosen that username upon registration and it can't be changed I am afraid.
You've chosen that username upon registration and it can't be changed I am afraid.
Thanks for the reply
I cannot remember chosing an username and I usually choose my name and surname or the like ... the weird and very long username in this case is a mystery to me, but anyway, such things happen.
Any advice about how to log into MT4 platform MQL5 Community since the username is too long.
Or is it just not possible then?
I transferred funds into the profile to rent a VPS and are now stuck since I cannot withdraw it without becoming a seller, which I do not want to become at this stage.
Can I close that profile and withdraw the funds that way?
I can then open another one with a more reasonable username that will work on MT4, but not sure what to do about this profile.
Just looking for viable options here ... eish :-)
Thanks for the reply
I cannot remember chosing an username and I usually choose my name and surname or the like ... the weird and very long username in this case is a mystery to me, but anyway, such things happen.
Any advice about how to log into MT4 platform MQL5 Community since the username is too long.
Or is it just not possible then?
I transferred funds into the profile to rent a VPS and are now stuck since I cannot withdraw it without becoming a seller, which I do not want to become at this stage.
Can I close that profile and withdraw the funds that way?
I can then open another one with a more reasonable username that will work on MT4, but not sure what to do about this profile.
Just looking for viable options here ... eish :-)
Do you mean that is impossible to login into your MQL5 account in MT4 with your auto_d86d09613336d4e6ba566900c8f362ab login?
If that is the case, I suggest to contact the Service Desk (choose any subject and write your issue) for help, there is nothing we can do here.
Do you mean that is impossible to login into your MQL5 account in MT4 with your auto_d86d09613336d4e6ba566900c8f362ab login?
If that is the case, I suggest to contact the Service Desk (choose any subject and write your issue) for help, there is nothing we can do here.
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Hallo
For some reason my username is crazy long ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ auto_d86d09613336xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
And I am not sure why it is like that because I only signed up with my name and surname and email.
It causes no issues when logging into the website because I can use my email.
I have not used the MT4 platform log in before but now need to because I want rent a VPS.
The username is however so long that it cuts off (see attached screenpirnt) so I cannot log in on the platform.
Any idea how to change my username to something shorter or any alternative to logging on in the platform?
Thanks