MT4 or MT5 platform
I looking to trade with my new broker FP Markets and not sure which platform is better and easy to trade? Is MT4 better than Mt5 because it is an advanced version of MT4?
If you don't have any experience with trading, or if you are only doing manual trading, start with MT5.
Use MT4 only if you already have experience and plan to auto-trade with EAs that you already have and depend on.
So, in essence, except for very special cases, best to go with MetaTrader 5!
I feel that the MT4 server is a lot more advanced and can support multiple trades simultaneously.
It uses very little resources from your computer and it works well, even with low internet bandwidth.
I will not dispute the advantages of resource and bandwidth usage, but how can you "feel" that an older technology is more advanced than a newer technology?
As for multiple trades simultaneously, they both support it and response time for order placement is faster on MT5.
