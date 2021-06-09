Financial operations are limited
1. After which action did the restriction occur?
The problem occurred when I wanted to buy a new EA. I have already bought EAs from you for several thousand EUR in the past few years and I would like to continue to do so
2. Do you have other user accounts on MQL5.com? If so, please list them all.
No active ones. Years ago I set up a different account because I couldn't place an order due to some malfunction with my first account. But I only need this one account. If necessary, they delete the other.
thank you for your efforts
You can write to the service desk about this issue (look at "Contact and requests" link at the bottom of this page).
You can write to the service desk about this issue (look at "Contact and requests" link at the bottom of this page).
Thanks, but it's not working. I allways get tihs message:
" Your request has not been sent, please add more information."
Fill the field with more text! Apparently it will not accept if there is too little text in the field!
Thanks, but it's not working. I allways get tihs message:
" Your request has not been sent, please add more information."
1. After which action did the restriction occur?
The problem occurred when I wanted to buy a new EA. I have already bought EAs from you for several thousand EUR in the past few years and I would like to continue to do so
2. Do you have other user accounts on MQL5.com? If so, please list them all.
No active ones. Years ago I set up a different account because I couldn't place an order due to some malfunction with my first account. But I only need this one account. If necessary, they delete the other.
thank you for your efforts
Loco is Right.
Worked for me too.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
1. After which action did the restriction occur?
The problem occurred when I wanted to buy a new EA. I have already bought EAs from you for several thousand EUR in the past few years and I would like to continue to do so
2. Do you have other user accounts on MQL5.com? If so, please list them all.
No active ones. Years ago I set up a different account because I couldn't place an order due to some malfunction with my first account. But I only need this one account. If necessary, they delete the other.
thank you for your efforts