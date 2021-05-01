DRAW_FILLING Without intersections
These are the features of overlaying colors - this is how the terminal draws colors. This has nothing to do with indicator buffers. You need to come to terms :(
Vladimir Karputov:
These are the features of overlaying colors - this is how the terminal draws colors. This has nothing to do with indicator buffers. You need to come to terms :(
These are the features of overlaying colors - this is how the terminal draws colors. This has nothing to do with indicator buffers. You need to come to terms :(
So I think that's better change one of the indicators (or both) to DRAW_LINE with two lines. In this way the visualization does not appears a mess.
Tks for your help!
Rafael Caetano Pinto :
So I think that's better change one of the indicators (or both) to DRAW_LINE with two lines. In this way the visualization does not appears a mess.
So I think that's better change one of the indicators (or both) to DRAW_LINE with two lines. In this way the visualization does not appears a mess.
Tks for your help!
Yes, the graphic style DRAW_LINE or DRAW_COLOR_LINE will look better.
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / Indicator Styles in Examples / DRAW_LINE
- www.mql5.com
DRAW_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Can I set the DRAW_FILLING buffer to not change the color to some "composed" by the colors of the buffers that are intersecting?
By example: See the screenshot below. I have two DRAW_FILLING plotted, red and blue. When red intersects the blue, the resultant collor is pink. There is some way to make these DRAW_FILLING overlaps the other by configuration? In this case, puts the red over the blue.