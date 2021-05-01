someone using my account without my permission !!
- Accessing account with investor permissions ( Without using MT4 )
- Change Investor Password on My Signal
- Someone added my account as a signal. How do I report this?
one scamer connect my account using my investors passwords without my permission !! now im changed the investors passwords !! but cant connect my account here !! its show already your account in signal !! anyone please help me to solve this issue please!!
If someone else published your trading account as a signal here in MQL5.com, because you've shared your credentials (investor password, broker/server, platform) with him, you can't publish the same account as a signal yourself.
You may contact the Service Desk about this, providing proof that this is your trading account and not his and you may have a case.This is why you should never share such personal information with anyone.
i have all proof !! how can i contact service desk ??
its show already your account in signal !!
It is automatic message (from automated robot), and it means that your trading account was used as a signal or you subscribed to your trading account to any signal in past.
This automated robot is using some algorithm which is not disclosed.
So, do not play "your criminal game" here on this forum, because it is nothing to do with anything which you described here.
i have all proof !! how can i contact service desk ??
i dont needs to play any game on here ! i need to connect my account but here already registerd by someone !! i mistakely share the invesrors passwords to him !! now im changing the investors passwords but cant loggin !! mind your words !!
1. Name of your this thread is the following:
someone using my account without my permission !!
and you told on the first post -
.. one scamer connect my account using my investors passwords ..
2. but you told the following on your last post:
i mistakely share the invesrors passwords to him !!
So, it was with your permission, right? ... to "him" ..
3. and I see the signal registered by you today (not by "him"; it is your signal registered by you):
That is why I replied to you in my last post here:
do not play "your criminal game" here on this forum
