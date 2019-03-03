Change Investor Password on My Signal
I want to change the investor password on my signal account. Will it have an impact on my signal account?
- hi everyone
- is it possible for EA to change the investor password?
- Setting up a signal
Mubyarto Nababan:
I want to change the investor password on my signal account. Will it have an impact on my signal account?
I want to change the investor password on my signal account. Will it have an impact on my signal account?
Of course, you have to update it too, in your Signal's MQL5 page.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thank You Eleni.. I mean thats will have an impact to my signal? Likes to my subscribes?
Of course, you have to update it too, in your Signal's MQL5 page.
Mubyarto Nababan:Im so worry if i change my password in my signal, my signal not connect to my subscriber more.. I need some suggest..
Thank You Eleni.. I mean thats will have an impact to my signal? Likes to my subscribes?
Thank You Eleni.. I mean thats will have an impact to my signal? Likes to my subscribes?
You should not change your investor password.
Mubyarto Nababan:
Im so worry if i change my password in my signal, my signal not connect to my subscriber more.. I need some suggest..
Im so worry if i change my password in my signal, my signal not connect to my subscriber more.. I need some suggest..
No, the copying of your signal's trades will continue normally.
Marco vd Heijden:I have a reason why i must change the password..
You should not change your investor password.
You should not change your investor password.
Eleni Anna Branou:Okay. Thank You So much Eleni..
No, the copying of your signal's trades will continue normally.
Mubyarto Nababan:
I have a reason why i must change the password..
I have a reason why i must change the password..
Then do it in weekend when market is closed.
And prepare for trouble.
Done. .Hope nothing big problem.. Thank my friends...
Marco vd Heijden:Thank You Marco for Your Suggest
Then do it in weekend when market is closed.
And prepare for trouble.
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