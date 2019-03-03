Change Investor Password on My Signal

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I want to change the investor password on my signal account. Will it have an impact on my signal account?
 
Mubyarto Nababan:
I want to change the investor password on my signal account. Will it have an impact on my signal account?

Of course, you have to update it too, in your Signal's MQL5 page.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Of course, you have to update it too, in your Signal's MQL5 page.


Thank You Eleni.. I mean thats will have an impact to my signal? Likes to my subscribes? 
 
Mubyarto Nababan:
Thank You Eleni.. I mean thats will have an impact to my signal? Likes to my subscribes? 
Im so worry if i change my password in my signal, my signal not connect to my subscriber more.. I need some suggest.. 
 
You should not change your investor password.
 
Mubyarto Nababan:
Im so worry if i change my password in my signal, my signal not connect to my subscriber more.. I need some suggest.. 

No, the copying of your signal's trades will continue normally.

 
Marco vd Heijden:
You should not change your investor password.
I have a reason why i must change the password.. 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

No, the copying of your signal's trades will continue normally.

Okay. Thank You So much Eleni.. 
 
Mubyarto Nababan:
I have a reason why i must change the password.. 

Then do it in weekend when market is closed.

And prepare for trouble.

 
Done. .Hope nothing big problem.. Thank my friends... 
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Then do it in weekend when market is closed.

And prepare for trouble.

Thank You Marco for Your Suggest
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