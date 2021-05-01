EA Error after closing all orders unknown ticket number xxxxxx ordermodify
Do not post decompiled code.
Do so again and you may be banned.
Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 2017.06.26
134317 - MQL4 programming forum 2011.06.29
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
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hi
i get this error after closing all trades by robot
orders unknown ticket number xxxxxx ordermodify
plz check attached code
<Decompiled Code deleted>