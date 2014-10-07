Is broker with 0.1 pips spread real?
I am still a newbie.
In the screenshot, the spread of ATC Brokers is only 0.1 bips. Is this real? what this pro and con for this low spread broker?
Thanks!
I don't know about this particular broker, but it's possible with ECN accounts, which mean you have to pay a commission. Also this is the minimum value, probably for EURUSD only.
follow up question:
1) What's special about ECN accounts?
2) does bip equal to point in EURUSD? with 0.1 bips, if the bid is 1.26470, then what should the ask price look like? (running out of digits...)
follow up question:
1) What's special about ECN accounts?
2) does bip equal to point in EURUSD? with 0.1 bips, if the bid is 1.26470, then what should the ask price look like? (running out of digits...)
bip ? Do you mean pip ?
On EURUSD a pip is 0.0001, so 0.1 pip is 0.00001. Ask price will be 1.26471.
They are supposed to trade directly with Market, so you can get lower spread, but you get a commission.
bip ? Do you mean pip ?
On EURUSD a pip is 0.0001, so 0.1 pip is 0.00001. Ask price will be 1.26471.
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I am still a newbie.
In the screenshot, the spread of ATC Brokers is only 0.1 bips. Is this real? what this pro and con for this low spread broker?
Thanks!