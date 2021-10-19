"Not enough rights" - what the heck is it?! - page 2
I know it is too late reply, but just in case it may help others.
I got same issue with IC markets, the rep solved problem as given below.
"Please make sure to be solely attempting to trade the instruments ending in .a /.m /.z etc (example EURUSD.a)
The other instruments that are available to you (without.a) are not to be used under your current connected server."
Fixed my "Not enough rights" error..
I keep getting these series of errors when I tried to copy free signal in mt4. Can anyone help?
You haven't logged into your trading account with the master, but with the investor password, that only gives you monitoring privileges.