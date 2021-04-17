mql5.com does not load resource

Hi,

I have got a problem when using mql5 website. The CSS and JS resource does not load correctly which causing website layout and functionality not working properly. 403 forbidden show in browser console.

For more info, this error seems to be affect only with the user from singapore region (or maybe from asian country), as far as I know.

Right now I am browsing through my VPN server located in London to make the site working properly (same laptop and network but through VPN server).


Please fix this issue ASAP, appreciate.

 

I have attached a screenshot here in case if you need an example.

 
Same problem here, in Taiwan. After changing browsing location to Germany by VPN, its normal now
