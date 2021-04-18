TRIX indicator
I found an indicator in there called TRIX. And I really like it. So I took upon myself to try to convert the MT5 indicator to MT4. I've made modifications to make it compile in MQL4. But the indicator comes up in the terminal like it's "shifted". I'm not sure why. Any ideas?
On a personal note, code by @Mladen Rakic is usually good and work well, so look into TRIX implementations by him: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=TRIX&module=mql5_module_codebase&author=mladen
By the way, there are many TRIX implementations for MQL5 in the Codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=TRIX&module=mql5_module_codebase
On a personal note, code by @Mladen Rakic is usually good and work well, so look into TRIX implementations by him: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=TRIX&module=mql5_module_codebase&author=mladen
Thanks but I'm not looking for an MQL5 implementation. I'm trying get/make one for MQL4.
My apologies for misunderstanding, but in that case my answer remains valid as there are several MQL4 implementations in the CodeBase as well!
Well, went through the codebase; not what I'm looking for.
Never mind. Found something close enough.
Free download of the 'Trix' indicator by 'Scriptor' for MetaTrader 4 in the MQL5 Code Base, 2008.04.26
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I just recently started playing around with MT5 (I live in the U.S. so my options are greatly limited as to brokers who use MT5).
I found an indicator in there called TRIX. And I really like it. So I took upon myself to try to convert the MT5 indicator to MT4. I've made modifications to make it compile in MQL4. But the indicator comes up in the terminal like it's "shifted". I'm not sure why. Any ideas?